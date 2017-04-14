Hollywood's new favorite couple just teased us with another snippet of adorable PDA. While out walking on Thursday, a passersby spotted Sophie Turner with writing on her hand that looks like it came straight from Joe Jonas. I mean, who else but a goofy boyfriend would write "Joe gives me da good good" on his girlfriend's hand?
The couple has been rumored to be dating since November, and things got serious a month later when 21-year-old Turner introduced Jonas to her family.
Ever since the news dropped, we've see them out and about all the time — sometimes with brother Nick Jonas tagging along as the third wheel. They're also super supportive on social media, making things Instagram official and commenting on each other's posts.
Advertisement
"Miami Daze," Turner captioned the photo of her 27-year-old beau earlier this year.
This isn't the first time the actress has worn Joe Jonas publicly on her body. In January, she hit the streets of L.A. while wearing a DNCE T-shirt, paying homage to her BF's band.
The writing, which Hollywood Life reports was worn while the couple was strolling in Beverly Hills, didn't only appear on the Game of Thrones star — Jonas was also sporting some graffiti on his left hand, but it's too small to properly read.
While the writing may be on the wall — or, in this case, hands — Turner and Jonas have remained tight-lipped to the press about their relationship. The only info we've gleaned has come from unidentified sources and snaps of the couple hitting the town. While every couple totally has their right to privacy, the silence could also be because both of them are equally focused on other things. Jonas has a new song out with Nicki Minaj, and Turner has a new season of Game Of Thrones coming out this summer.
"At the end of the season, Sansa gets a taste of power — and it’s the first time that she’s had that ever, really," Turner told Vulture late last year. "She feels like it’s deserved because she did so much for Jon and the North, so when she saves the day and doesn’t get any recognition for it, it was like she had that first taste of power and then was immediately stripped of it. She was stripped of the respect that she really feels she deserves. She was trying to give her input to Jon and trying to be a collaborative leader, but it’s difficult when it’s a patriarchy and when there’s sexism. It would be a real adjustment for Jon to listen to her and do what she says."
Until we get to see her triumphant return on the HBO show, her antics with Jonas are just as entertaining. Take a close look at the hilarious writing on her hand over here!
Advertisement