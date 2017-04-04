Nick Jonas Tagged Along On Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Date

Things are getting serious between Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and DNCE frontman Joe Jonas. The couple, who confirmed their relationship back in December, have been appearing back and forth on each other's social media for a few months now. If Instagram comments are any indication, they're clearly very fond of each other, but Joe isn't the only Jonas who's a fan of the actress. Photos suggest that she's got Nick's seal of approval as well.
People spotted the youngest Jonas brother tagging along with Joe and Sophie when they grabbed dinner at Craig's in Hollywood over the weekend. While the couple was heavy on the PDA, that didn't seem to bother Nick at all, who stepped out in front of the stars as they left the restaurant.
This is the latest in a series of relationship milestones for the duo. In January, Joe made his debut on Sophie's Instagram while spending time in Miami.
And before that, Nick first caused speculation about Joe and Sophie's romance when he posted a photo booth picture of them at a wedding.
Now, we're just waiting for Joe to give his bae a shout out, but he's understandably busy with his band. Most of his feed is filled with photos of his fellow group members getting into shenanigans abroad, but we're sure he'll be more open about Sophie when the time is right. After all, he's never been shy talking about romance before. Last summer, he made waves when he spoke about losing his virginity for a Reddit AMA.
"I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley," he wrote. "You can probably just Google it. It's pretty easy to figure out. I dated a girl named Ashley, so just Google it to figure out which Ashley that is. It's quite the great story because I didn't have any condoms, so I went to our drummer Jack's room, who was my roommate at the time, and I demolished his room looking for them. Found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished because I was in dire need. Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids."
While maybe being this candid isn't always the best (or most respectful) idea, we're totally open to more photos and stories about he and Sophie's budding romance — with or without Nick.
