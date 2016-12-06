Whoa, Things Just Got Serious Between Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Fans of the beautiful brand-new couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will be happy to hear that they're moving right along. SoJo, as we shall call them, has been sparking feelings of all sorts across the web, from joy to outrage and everything in between. But none of that seems to be bothering Turner and Jonas, who had a big-deal date in London on Monday.
20-year-old Turner introduced her new boyfriend, 27, to her family over lunch at a pub in North West London, reports the Daily Mail. Turner's parents were in attendance, as well as at least one of Turner's older brothers. The PDA-happy pair held hands while strolling with Turner's family. The lovebirds were probably pleased to get some alone time this week as well, enjoying a romantic dinner together, according to Perez Hilton.
The Game of Thrones star and DNCE singer kicked off rumors of their relationship last month when they hung out at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands before the MTV VMAs. Joe's brother Nick fanned the flames when he instagrammed a group photo from a Malibu wedding that included Jonas and Turner looking cozy. But we're still waiting for that official confirmation from SoJo — and we're totally here for it.
