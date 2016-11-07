Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may be dating... and Twitter so cannot handle it.
People reports that the DNCE singer and the Game of Thrones actress have been spending a lot of time together, and, if we're being honest, it looks like couple-y time. On Sunday, the random pair hung out at a pre-MTV EMAs Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Awards shows are one thing, but Turner and Jonas were also spotted together on Halloween, perhaps the most romantic holiday of the year. (Or something.)
Whether Turner and Jonas are really dating, or just pals who like to kick it in Europe whenever Jonas is across the pond (a totally plausible theory, just saying), Twitter is losing its mind. Not quite as much as when Jon Snow "died," or the Red Wedding went down, of course, but people are certainly freaking out. Some are not so thrilled that Turner is possibly dating Jonas, as they ship the actress with best friend Maisie Williams, a.k.a. Arya Stark. Others just can't believe this is real life. I mean, a JoBro and a GoT lady? Who would have thought?
Sophie: wow the stars are beautiful.— agy (@Josh182Cook) November 6, 2016
Joe: yeah, they are.
Sophie: you know what else is beautiful?
Joe: *blushes* who?
Sophie: Maisie.
Joe and Sophie Turner— Hassine ❤✖ (@Hassine_1D_TW_G) November 6, 2016
Now Ashton and Hailey
And then what? Niall and Kendall?!?!
Unfortunately for Jonas, there won't be new Game of Thrones episodes to distract the world from his alleged new relationship for quite some time.
