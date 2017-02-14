Joe Jonas Left The Sweetest Comment On Sophie Turner's Instagram

Celebrities: they're just like us. They have long-distance relationships that involve filming in exotic locales, world tours, and awards shows taking places on separate continents. No? You and your S.O. didn't have to spend the weekend apart because of the Grammys and the BAFTAS? That's what happened to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, but they managed to make it work. The two didn't let the Atlantic ocean keep them down. After Turner posted a stunning image of her outfit on Instagram, eagle-eyed fans saw that Jonas left her a comment that had us all believing in love.
Fans instantly poured on the appreciation, commenting that she looked amazing and that she was the best dressed BAFTA attendee. But according to Marie Claire, 14 minutes later, a very special comment came through: Jonas posted a fire emoji. Though the message was short and sweet, the sentiment shined through and we couldn't agree more.
After that, commenters noted how sweet it was for Jonas to support Turner even though they couldn't be together that night. Both attended their respective awards shows solo.
Jonas wasn't the only celeb to notice Turner's post. Her Game of Thrones co-star Peter Dinklage seconding the fire emoji and adding sunglasses. Fellow Stark sister Maisie Williams added, "oh my lord."
If Jonas and Turner are this cute when they're apart, imagine just how adorable things get when they're actually together.
