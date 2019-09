Joe Jonas Left The Sweetest Comment On Sophie Turner's Instagram

Celebrities: they're just like us. They have long-distance relationships that involve filming in exotic locales, world tours , and awards shows taking places on separate continents. No? You and your S.O. didn't have to spend the weekend apart because of the Grammys and the BAFTAS? That's what happened to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas , but they managed to make it work. The two didn't let the Atlantic ocean keep them down. After Turner posted a stunning image of her outfit on Instagram, eagle-eyed fans saw that Jonas left her a comment that had us all believing in love.