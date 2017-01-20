Sophie Turner Is The Most Supportive Girlfriend, Ever

Sophie Turner wants you to know she's a huge DNCE fan. The Game of Thrones star sported a DNCE T-shirt while in L.A. on Thursday. The shirt featured childhood photos of the four members of the group, including her beau Joe Jonas.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave LA with his DNCE mates | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/fcHsqZIyoY— Toni Muskett (@ToniMuskett) January 20, 2017
Rumors about Turner and Jonas' relationship started in November, after photos emerged of the pair looking cozy at a wedding. And in December, Turner introduced Jonas to her family. The duo finally made their relationship Instagram-official earlier this month. It's great to see Turner is supporting Jonas' musical endeavors (and simultaneously sharing a throwback photo of her boyfriend in the process). Let's hope Jonas returns the favor — we'd love to see the star sporting a Game of Thrones tee. The couple that wears each other's faces on T-shirts stays together, right?
