People On Twitter Don't Know What To Make Of This Photo Of Joe Jonas & Nicki Minaj

New couple alert? The internet is abuzz with speculation after Joe Jonas posted a photo of himself getty pretty cozy with rapper Nicki Minaj. Now, before more people lose their minds over the snap, it's probably just a shot from DNCE's upcoming music video for their new song "Kissing Strangers" featuring Minaj. Before dropping the photo that kicked off such a flurry, the 27-year-old shared a shot of the band, which he formed with Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee back in 2015, posing with Minaj alongside a caption that explained it all.
"KISSING STRANGERS FT. @NICKIMINAJ," he wrote, promising a release on Friday the 14th.
Advertisement
KISSING STRANGERS FT. @NICKIMINAJ #?? 4.14 pic.twitter.com/YlHXQolfEP— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 10, 2017
But the following photo, which is accompanied by a phone number fans can call to hear a snippet of the song, is the one that has everyone talking. It shows Minaj grabbing Jonas's jacket collar and pulling him close as if she was going in for a kiss — or at least seriously inspecting for food in his teeth.
Jonas himself looks pretty surprised, as would any of us had queen Nicki Minaj deemed us worthy enough for a smooch. But nobody was more shocked than his fans. They took to Twitter to post some hilarious reactions to the picture.
@joejonas @NICKIMINAJ @DNCE pic.twitter.com/rWMYXbjcIT— chloé (J-67) (@jonasesbreath) April 10, 2017
In addition to memes, they also begged the musician to explain just what the heck was going on.
@joejonas @yoookimmy @NICKIMINAJ @DNCE Shit joe what are you trying to do to us ???????????????????— TeamDNCE (@DNCEJonasNews) April 10, 2017
They also had a strong — albeit ridiculous — warning for Minaj.
However, it's pretty safe to say the sparks between the celebs are purely musical, since Jonas has reportedly been getting serious with girlfriend Sophie Turner. Earlier this year they made things Instagram official, and Turner even got family approval after Joe's brother Nick tagged along on a date.
That doesn't mean we're not excited to see the Minaj-Jonas dynamic play out in the music video, as well as hear Nicki's contribution to what already sounds like an amazing song.
Advertisement