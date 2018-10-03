Nearly One Year After Engagement, Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Finally Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are low-key one of the most mysterious couples out there right now, but now that they've made their first red carpet appearance, that might be changing. Previously, non-paparazzi photos of the couple were few and far between, but not only do we now have many photos documenting their night at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 show in Paris, it also seems like the couple might be ready to share more PDA in general.
After posing on the red carpet for the fashion week event at the Louvre Museum on Tuesday, the two posted matching photos from inside the event of them canoodling and Jonas, 29, giving Turner, 22, a kiss on the cheek, along with gushing captions, making these posts stand out from the rest of their normally more reserved social media accounts.
"With my love in Paris," Turner wrote.
The last photo they posted together, on both of their accounts, is a year ago from their engagement, and even then it was just a close-up of their hands and the simple captions "I/She said yes." Do these more personal photos mean the couple is ready to go more public with their relationship? After all, they have to do something to get the spotlight back from newly-engaged Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Or, even better, we start getting more posts of this soon-to-be-family together.
