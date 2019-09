7 Tattoo Trends You're About To See Everywhere In 2019

Still, Ötzi and his pre-Common Era cohorts stand to prove that tattoos aren't a passing trend , but a constantly evolving art form. They are also not inherently "trendy" — but the kind of techniques, needlework, and ink used can be. In early 2018, for example, there was an undeniable spike in wrist tattoos ; last fall, it was all about the fingers . 2019 has brought with it a whole new wave of ways to get a tattoo flooding our Instagram feeds, from unique body placements to bold, fresh color palettes.