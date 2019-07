"It is imperative to keep the tattooed skin clean and moist at all times while the tattoo remains fresh," says Dr. Lin. "The skin should be washed daily with soap and water and then dried with a clean paper towel or air dried." Make sure your hands are clean when touching or washing the tattoo — and avoid washcloths, towels, bath sponges, or loofahs; they likely carry bacteria. Once the tattoo is dry, apply a thin layer of ointment to the area. After you're a few days into the healing process, swap out the heavier ointment for a fragrance-free lotion and apply it at least twice a day. Dr. Lin adds that you should never touch your new tattoo without washing your hands first, don't pick or peel the scabs , and generally, just leave well enough alone.