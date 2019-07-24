Dr. Lin recommends first calling your dermatologist for an appointment if you notice any of the aforementioned symptoms. "Your dermatologist will take a swab of the pus and send it to the laboratory for microscopy, culture, and sensitivity," Dr. Lin explains. "This will allow identification of the causative bacteria and guide the appropriate antibiotic therapy." From there, a combination of topical and oral antibiotics is normally prescribed, but this all depends on the severity of the infection. In severe or atypical cases, intravenous antibiotics may be required. Whether you consult a derm or not, make sure to reach out to a medical professional for treatment — don't DIY this remedy at home.