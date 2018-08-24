This Celeb-Approved Tattoo Trend Is Going To Be Even Bigger This Fall

Admittedly, this comes as a surprise. As people who are constantly in the spotlight and bothered by paparazzi, it's a shocking revelation that out of all the tattoo placements that have the potential to be hidden, stars enjoy the kind of ink that's on full display on their hands. Nevertheless, this ink is so good, you might even want to screenshot one of their designs to take to your own trusted tattoo artist. And since that's the case, we decided to round up our favorites — because there are more options to chose from than you might think.