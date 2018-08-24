Story from Beauty

This Celeb-Approved Tattoo Trend Is Going To Be Even Bigger This Fall

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
If there's ever been a tattoo trend that celebrities wholeheartedly love, it's finger ink. Tiny and delicate, stars like Lucy Hale, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna are just a few of the names in Hollywood who have taken a liking to the placement.
Admittedly, this comes as a surprise. As people who are constantly in the spotlight and bothered by paparazzi, it's a shocking revelation that out of all the tattoo placements that have the potential to be hidden, stars enjoy the kind of ink that's on full display on their hands. Nevertheless, this ink is so good, you might even want to screenshot one of their designs to take to your own trusted tattoo artist. And since that's the case, we decided to round up our favorites — because there are more options to chose from than you might think.
Advertisement
In the market for a new tiny tattoo for fall? Look no further than the hands of your favorite celebrities, ahead.
1 of 16

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Ariana Grande’s “baby doll” ink isn’t her only finger tattoo — she has several others — but it is the most visible.
Related Stories
How To Take Care Of Your Tattoo
How Dr. Woo Became L.A.'s Hottest Tattoo Artist
23 Sweet Sister Tattoos You'll Want ASAP
2 of 16
Cara Delevingne's finger ink was one of the first we spotted a few years back, but this incredibly detailed lion on her index finger is still a favorite. She’s since added a wasp to her other hand.
Advertisement
3 of 16

A post shared by Bang Bang (@bangbangnyc) on

Rihanna’s “Shhh…” tattoo has spawned many imitators — and it’s no wonder why.
4 of 16
In addition to her matching heart tattoo with best friend Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner has a solid white dot inked on one finger. “It’s the little things that matter,” tattoo artist JonBoy captioned his image of the tat.
5 of 16
And that BFF heart isn’t the only finger tattoo in Baldwin’s life, either: She got her last name written on her finger with cousin Ireland Baldwin...
6 of 16

⭐️ @haileybaldwin #jonboytattoo

A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

And a tiny star tattoo on her pointer finger, too.
7 of 16

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

The cast of Pretty Little Liars — including Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse, and Janel Parrish — hit the tattoo parlor after their final day of filming to get subtle tributes to their characters.
Advertisement
8 of 16

A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on

Zoë Kravitz has quite a few hand and finger tattoos, including a tiny crown and a crescent moon.
9 of 16
10 of 16

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Looks like both Rita Ora and Grande have heart tattoos on their hands.
11 of 16

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

It may not be a Tilikum-inspired design (we know, bummer), but this crescent moon is one of Kesha's prettiest.
12 of 16

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Although Sophie Turner's most popular tattoo has to do with Game of Thrones spoilers, these tally marks on the inside of her ring finger were some of her first.
Advertisement
13 of 16

@mr.k_tattoo for my grandad. My hero.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

The 22-year-old also has her grandfather's initial inked on her pinky.
14 of 16

A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on

We know a side-boob tattoo is the perfect peek-a-boo art for summer, but finger designs are fit for year-round teasers.
15 of 16

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Aren't best friend tattoos the actual best? Just ask Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods about their matching "M" tattoos.
16 of 16

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Even Beyoncé is in on the trend. In addition to her couple ink with Jay-Z, the singer also has three dots tattooed on the opposite hand.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series