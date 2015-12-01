First Fuller House, now this.
Family Matters is not coming back with a full-on reboot any time soon, for better or worse. But two of its leads are joining forces for the first time in nearly 20 years. Reginald VelJohnson (a.k.a. Carl Winslow) and Jo Marie Payton (Hariette Winslow) co-star in Lifetime's holiday special, The Flight Before Christmas.
The made-for-TV movie also stars Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) and Ryan McPartlin (Chuck) as travelers trying to get home for the holidays who get stranded in Montana on Christmas Eve.
The network is releasing a series of brand-new holiday movies this month, apparently drawing on beloved stars from sitcoms past. Not only will VelJohnson and Payton appear in their own flick: Larisa Oleynik — of The Secret World of Alex Mack fame — is starring in another Lifetime film, Wish Upon a Christmas, which debuts December 13.
Keep an eye out for The Flight Before Christmas, premiering December 5 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Days may have gone by, but we're pretty sure the on-screen rapport between VelJohnson and Payton is here to stay.
