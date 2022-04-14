I Was Excluded From Beauty Because Of My Skin Tone. Here’s How I’m Fighting Colorism In The Industry

I also found that there weren't testers for deeper skin tones available at stores, which made it even more difficult. I just had to guess my shade and hope it worked for me. And back then, I wasn’t as experienced in makeup as I am now, so it was extremely hard. If the product didn’t match my skin, a lot of places wouldn’t allow returns once the product was opened, so I’d end up stuck with what I bought. I grew up wearing shades that didn’t match my skin tone at all, and I just had to accept it for what it was. It was really discouraging, as both a consumer and a beauty-lover. It made me wonder, Am I not beautiful? Why aren’t there products for people like me? Why aren’t there people who look like me in campaigns?