Before the days of Snapchat, Candy Crush, and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, there were CD-ROMs. Those old-school discs that you inserted into your computer opened up new worlds of fantasy and adventure — and nowadays, they trigger the best kinds of nostalgia.
How many times did you beg your parents to let you play The Sims before doing chores? Why did Carmen Sandiego always just barely escape or your Zoombinis fail in their quest to return to safety? Many blended educational aspects into the games, but that merely added to their addictiveness.
While CDs are a thing of the past, these games will live on forever in our memories. Click through to see 20 of our favorites from when we spent our days eating Fruit Roll-Ups and had Lizzie McGuire marathons.