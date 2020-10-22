The Sims is one of the most popular video games series of all time. Lifelong fans have been playing since the first game was released in 2000, and The Sims 4 (the most recent iteration) reached 30 million players a few months ago. Dedicated Sims aficionados prove that it’s not just a game, but a lifestyle: they maintain blogs on the wacky things currently happening in their Sims world, share player-created content that can be used in the game, post Youtube tutorials on how to build amazing houses, and make #simstagram accounts for their characters. There’s even a reality TV competition show based on The Sims.
If you have a loved one who’s obsessed with the game, the first thing to know is that they’ve definitely created a Sim version of you that’s been subjected to a variety of disturbing situations, or has even met an untimely demise. It’s nothing personal. The second thing to know is that there are plenty of Sims-related gifts you can buy for that special someone in your life who can’t get enough of playing god virtually.
