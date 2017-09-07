Now that I'm on the other side of my year-long obsession with this game, I am actually more in awe of the force that is Kim Kardashian. Because the mechanisms of “making it” in the game are so specific to her life, I know for a fact that being a celebrity is hard work. To demonstrate what I mean, this is what landing a part in a movie on K.K.: Hollywood looks like: First you meet with the director at a restaurant in Hollywood to discuss the details. He sends you to an acting coach near LAX to work on your thespian skills, which is an 8 hour gig. You land the part, but first you have to promote it at a club in Miami. Another 8-hour gig. You have to take promotional photos. Another 8 hours. You film the movie in Dubai, which is a 12-hour gig. Then you have to convince a businessman in France not to sue you for copyright infringement. You take the meeting in London. Then you have to attend the premiere in New York. Eight more hours. You need a new look for each event, and your manager is setting up the next thing before you even arrive to the first one.