Who Is Mia Khalifa, Really? Beyond Porn, TikTok & Those Deleted Tweets

I am looking to explore the fashion world. That is something that I don't think people know that I'm very into. Honestly, I was a stylist in a past life. That is one of my favorite things to do. I love pulling wardrobes and putting pieces together. And another thing that I love about working for myself is the fact that I don't have to abide by anyone's budget. I can do whatever I want with these shoots, and that is so freeing and that makes me feel so creative. It makes me feel like I'm actually doing something that inspires me and pushes me forward and challenges creatively. It's not just like, let me take hot bikini photos for this person so that they can get their 20%. I am really enjoying the creativity behind putting everything together, so that's something I think people don't really know.