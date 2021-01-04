I want to keep it 100 about how easily accounts can fail to credit creators — because I’ve done it. When I have messed up and missed a credit, it’s just simply a mistake. I was moving too fast, or I was fooled by another account who miscredited work as their own. It was hard to get comments from people telling me I didn’t actually support women if I forgot an underscore in an artist’s handle because maybe I was dealing with some personal shit that day. As much as I wanted to yell, “OMG EFF THIS,” in those moments, I didn’t. Honestly, I get it. Yes, I’m a curator at R29Unbothered, but I’m also a creator. I’ve been on the other side of this, and I wasn’t always so understanding of the social media editors who miscredited me (I ain’t proud of it now, but we grow).

