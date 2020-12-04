The Intern Who Created Spotify Wrapped’s Story Format Never Got Her Due

The fact that people applying for internships are mostly young people without the experience to give them a better sense of their work's value or negotiate for better terms, is exactly what deepens the power imbalance of internships. "You should be going for paid [internships], but it almost doesn't matter how much you're paid because it will never be enough," she says. "When you're coming up with ideas like that, that have reach like that, at an age like that? You can't even put a dollar figure to it. If I were to sit in a corporate meeting, I would have no idea what to say, how much it was worth. But I know it's exponentially more than the stipend."