Post Malone, Ariana Grande & Billie Eilish Top Spotify’s Lists Of The Year

There's no better way to stroll down memory lane than by reflecting on the bangers of the decade, and lucky for us, Spotify just dropped its annual Wrapped data on the most-listened-to music of 2019 and the decade at large. Amongst the 248 million people who used Spotify around the world this year, Post Malone got the most streams. And as for the last 10 years, Drake takes that throne, with 28 billion total streams. (I mean, from "In My Feelings" to "One Dance" it is straight up difficult to keep track of all his hits. So this feels apt.)
As far as the other winners, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are the second- and third-most streamed artists of the year, and Eilish's album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is the most-streamed album of the year. As for the most-streamed song, "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello takes the cake for this year, and "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran wins overall for the decade.
Later this week, you can check out your own personal listening stats at spotify.com/wrapped or on the Spotify app, including your most-listened-to artists, songs, genres of music, and podcasts, plus how many minutes of music you've listened to — all of which you can share on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat. If you're anything like me, it will pretty much be dominated by Ariana Grande.
