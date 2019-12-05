What better way is there to stroll down memory lane than to reflect on the bangers of the past decade? Lucky for us, Spotify is dropping its annual end-of-year Wrapped feature — which lets you explore (and...in my case...confront the embarrassing realities of) your musical preferences of the last year and decade.
You can check out your own personal listening stats at spotify.com/wrapped or on the Spotify app, which include your most-listened-to artists, songs, genres of music, and podcasts, plus how many minutes of music you've listened to — all of which you can share on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat. And if you're anything like me, your stats will be pretty much dominated by Ariana Grande and perhaps Justin Bieber. If you’re an artist or podcaster, you’ll get access to a bunch of metrics as well, such as amount of streams and audience growth, which you can also choose to share on social media.
Spotify also released data on the most-listened-to music of 2019 and the decade at large. Amongst the 248 million people who used Spotify around the world this year, Post Malone got the most streams. And as for the last 10 years, Drake takes that throne, with 28 billion total streams. (I mean, from "In My Feelings" to "One Dance" it is straight up difficult to keep track of all his hits. So this feels apt.)As far as the other winners, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are the second- and third-most streamed artists of the year, and Eilish's album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is the most-streamed album of the year. As for the most-streamed song, "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello takes the cake for this year, and "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran wins overall for the decade.
