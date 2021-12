The Intern Who Created Spotify Wrapped’s Story Format Never Got Her Due

While it seems like 2020 was the year that every platform added an Instagram/Snapchat-like stories function (reminder that even LinkedIn has stories now), it's easy to understand why they'd do so when you consider how the stories format is what truly unleashed the floodgates to Wrapped's popularity . According to Forbes, last year " more than 60 million users engaged with the in-app story experience" in just a few weeks, and it was mentioned on Twitter over 1.2 million times. This year, you can hardly open a social media app without seeing mention of it. Both Wrapped and Instagram stories have been around since 2016, but Wrapped only started utilising the format last year thanks to artist Jewel Ham, who was working as a Spotify design intern when she conceived of the idea, never knowing her work would become such a big part of Spotify's current Wrapped iteration — and never getting the proper due for it.