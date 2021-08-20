The Top 20 Most Shazamed Songs Ever — And An Aussie Made The Top Of The List

Getting a peek into someone’s Spotify playlist can tell you a lot about them. In fact, any knowledge about someone’s taste in music can feel pretty intimate. So we’re thanking Shazam, the app that identifies the music around you, for revealing the 20 most-searched-for songs, ever. Every month, the service provides a billion song results to eager music lovers, so they’re truly in the business of eavesdropping on people’s music tastes.
Taking top place, the most Shazamed song globally is an artist from our own backyard. Australian pop star Tones And I’s breakout song ‘Dance Monkey’ is the most-searched song on the app. On Spotify, the hit has been streamed over 2.3 billion times since its release in 2019. And each month, Tones And I has over 21,600,000 listeners.
Advertisement
Following hot on her heels as the second-most Shazamed song is Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) by French folk pop duo Lilly Wood and the Prick, remixed by German DJ and producer Robin Schulz.
Then comes the 2012 acoustic folk-pop song ‘Let Her Go’ by Passenger. Back on our shores at number four is Belgian-Australian musician Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra). The fifth most Shazamed song is the late Avicii’s ‘Wake Me Up’.
Hozier’s ballad ‘Take Me To Church’ sits at spot number six, and Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’ follows closely behind. The second remixed song to make the list is ‘Roses (Imanbek Remix)’ by Guyanese-American rapper Saint Jhn, which is in the eighth-most Shazamed spot.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s most Shazamed song is ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and just making it into the top 10 is Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners’ ‘This Girl (Kungs vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners) [Extended]’.
1. Dance Monkey by Tones And I
2. Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) by Robin Schult, and Lilly Wood and the Prick
3. Let Her Go by Passenger
4. Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) by Gotye
5. Wake Me Up by Avicii
6. Take Me To Church by Hozier
7. Cheap Thrills by Sia
8. Roses (Imanbek Remix) by Saint Jhn
9. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran
10. This Girl (Kungs vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners) [Extended] by Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners
11. Lean On (feat. MØ) by Major Lazer & DJ Snake
12. All Of Me by John Legend
13. Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran
14. Perfect By Ed Sheeran
15. Can’t Hold Us (fet. Ray Dalton) by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
16. Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi
17. Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
18. Rather Be (feat. Jess Glynne) by Clean Bandit
19. Faded by Alan Walker
20. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
2. Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) by Robin Schult, and Lilly Wood and the Prick
3. Let Her Go by Passenger
4. Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) by Gotye
5. Wake Me Up by Avicii
6. Take Me To Church by Hozier
7. Cheap Thrills by Sia
8. Roses (Imanbek Remix) by Saint Jhn
9. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran
10. This Girl (Kungs vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners) [Extended] by Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners
11. Lean On (feat. MØ) by Major Lazer & DJ Snake
12. All Of Me by John Legend
13. Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran
14. Perfect By Ed Sheeran
15. Can’t Hold Us (fet. Ray Dalton) by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
16. Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi
17. Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
18. Rather Be (feat. Jess Glynne) by Clean Bandit
19. Faded by Alan Walker
20. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd