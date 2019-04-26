Instagram Is Letting You Channel Your Inner Taylor Swift With The ME! Filter

Since its launch in August 2016, Instagram Stories has quickly gone from just a Snapchat copycat to the go-to platform to see what friends, A-listers, and influencers are doing IRL and the ultimate one-stop shopping destination.
And as Stories have risen in popularity, becoming as much of a draw to the app as the original Instagram feed itself, developers have been hard at work adding new ways for you to get more creative.
What started as a simple template — take a picture, add some text, and share it — has become a far more advanced tool for sharing your day. From different font styles to GIF stickers and live video feeds, here are the best features available in Stories.
This post will be updated regularly as new Instagram Stories features become available.