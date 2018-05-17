Story from Tech

Instagram Puts An End To Unnecessary Screenshots With Its Latest Update

Madeline Buxton
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Since it launched in August 2016, Instagram Stories has quickly gone from just a Snapchat copycat to the place to see what friends, A-listers, and influencers are doing at that moment, IRL.
As Stories have risen in popularity, becoming as much of a draw to the app as the original Instagram feed itself, developers have been hard at work adding new ways for you to get more creative.
What started as a simple template — take a picture, add some text, and share it — has become a far more advanced tool for sharing your day. From different font styles to GIF stickers and live video feeds, here are 32 of the best features available in Stories.
Related Stories
Are You Spending Too Much Time On Instagram?
Instagram Launches A New Way To Poll Friends
How To Check Your DMs On Instagram's Secret Inbox

More from Tech

R29 Original Series