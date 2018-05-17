Instagram Puts An End To Unnecessary Screenshots With Its Latest Update

Since it launched in August 2016, Instagram Stories has quickly gone from just a Snapchat copycat to the place to see what friends, A-listers, and influencers are doing at that moment, IRL.
As Stories have risen in popularity, becoming as much of a draw to the app as the original Instagram feed itself, developers have been hard at work adding new ways for you to get more creative.
What started as a simple template — take a picture, add some text, and share it — has become a far more advanced tool for sharing your day. From different font styles to GIF stickers and live video feeds, here are 32 of the best features available in Stories.