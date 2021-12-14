Occupation: IT Architect

Industry: Transportation

Age: 40

Location: Montreal & Gatineau

Salary: $110,000

Net Worth: $355,000 (Defined contribution pensions plans and RRSP: $177,000; tax-free savings account: $28,000; savings account, stock, and crypto currencies: $35,000; home value: $325,000)

Debt: $210,000 (mortgage and credit line)

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $2,600 (after $770 in deductions for my pension, RRSP, TFSA, stock, and charity)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage, Condos Fees & Municipal Taxes: $1,600 (I own a condo in Montreal, and my boyfriend, N., owns one in Gatineau, where he works. We split our time between them and have agreed not to pay each other rent and to pay for our own utilities.)

Credit Line: $175

Internet & Phone: $200

Electricity: $60

House & Life Insurance: $100

Patreon, Webnovel, Netflix, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Viki & Crunchyroll: $100 (The shows I like are scattered across multiple platforms. I also love to read Chinese webnovels so I support a few translators' groups on Patreon.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. As first-gen immigrants, my parents were adamant that my brother and I each complete a degree. They helped subsidize my first year of uni, but I ended up paying for the rest of my studies with money I earned from part-time jobs. I was working full-time when I did my master's, and the company paid for half of it.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents used to say that we were poor and had to work hard and save money. Aside from that, we didn't really have conversations about money.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

During the summers, my parents and other groups of first-gen immigrants would pick fruits and vegetables on a farm. They couldn't afford a babysitter, so they would bring me, and I grew up helping them there. My first office job was as a clerk at a courier company. It was a formative experience and taught me a lot about office politics.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I grew up watching my parents hold multiple jobs at the same time in order to afford a somewhat comfortable life. We only bought clothes once or twice a year, never travelled, and didn't have luxuries, but this frugal life helped them purchase a car and property a few years after immigrating, so my brother and I never worried much about money. We had enough to eat and even had enough for after-school activities (badminton for me, hockey, basketball, and baseball for my brother). We were aware of the insane amount of work, sweat, and sacrifices that went into affording us this lifestyle.



Do you worry about money now?

ALL THE TIME. Rationally speaking, my finances are good and sound. But during my uni years, when I had my first career-related job, I went a bit crazy shopping and travelling. One day, I realized my credit card was maxed, interest charges were snowballing, and I was $15,000 in debt. After that, I took control of my finances, but this worry of ending up in debt and not having enough, has occupied space in my brain ever since.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at 23. My mom had a stroke that left her paralyzed, and I became the breadwinner for my family. My dad still contributed, but a lot was on my shoulders.