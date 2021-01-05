“I always tell my clients to look at a business like a relationship because a lot of the same rules apply. When you are looking to date someone, there are certain red flags that stick out to you that will let you know if the person is really for you. When you are talking to a potential client, look out for red flags and trust your instincts. If at any moment you feel like the intention is not genuine —or if someone is just trying to use you— pack your bags and go! Chances are that your instincts are right.”

