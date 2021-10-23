“I Bet You Can Twerk”: Reclaiming Narratives Around Black Bodies & Sexuality

But I came of age on the internet, an adolescent and twenty-something of the LiveJournal and Tumblr eras, back when social media still felt like a safe haven for me, a place where I could play and also where I could enact some control. And so an internet dating profile, I thought, was the optimal way to explore the potential of dating (and ultimately the potential of pleasure) on my own introverted terms. From my laptop, I uploaded a series of pictures that I hoped would subtly tell a story of me as a specific kind of person: an image of my twenty-one-year-old self, smiling coyly at the camera, wearing an intentionally holey David Bowie tee. Another image of me standing triumphantly over a large Thanksgiving spread that I hadn’t cooked. For my About Me, I wrote a carefully curated list of my favorite movies that was deliberately equal parts highbrow and ironic. “I love Paul Thomas Anderson, Spike Lee, and Titanic.”