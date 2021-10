“I Bet You Can Twerk”: Reclaiming Narratives Around Black Bodies & Sexuality

If you asked me to tell you the specific history of trauma etched into my body, I wouldn’t be able to. There is a chasm where my past should be. I have little memory of it, but I can feel it. A violation that you cannot articulate beyond general brushstrokes of pain is frustrating in so many ways, but perhaps most of all in the way that it makes you question your body, your mind, and the narrative of your own sexuality. Sexual assault victims are expected to know exactly what happened to them and how, to offer up a clear and uncomplicated portrait of their abuse, despite the havoc that trauma wreaks on our minds. For Black women especially, this delegitimisation of our experiences shows up in the world in profound and tangible ways. The fact that one in four Black girls will be abused before the age of eighteen, that one in five Black women are survivors of rape, and yet for every fifteen Black women who are assaulted just one reports her rape comes as no surprise. I imagine we are less likely to report our abuse because we feel we are less likely to be believed, to be held.