So how does sex in the metaverse actually look, and more importantly, feel? Well, it kind of depends. Just like sex IRL is varied and diverse, so too are sexual experiences in virtual reality. The multi-sensory part of VR means that four of your senses are engaged within the online space, providing users with, “a combination of audio, visual, tactile (haptic), and even olfactory stimulus that lends to a more robust sense of immersion in the digital world,” says Brian Sanchez, lead character artist at RD Land , which specialises in creating safe spaces for cybersex, alongside other VR experiences. Currently in beta , the platform allows gamers to use devices like vests, gloves, and adult toys to engage these senses. Companies like RD Land are hoping to push these boundaries of how users perceive the world around them, by subverting the way their senses react. For example, instead of just playing The Weeknd's latest album to get you in the mood, you could be in a virtual room where your device will vibrate differently to the beats of horny Drake or upbeat Lizzo and give different sensations. “In our worlds, every sensation can bring pleasure if the user so desires and so allows,” Sanchez says.