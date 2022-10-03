Twitch Is For Makeup Too – Just Ask Body Painter Melissa Croft

I admit I’m not the most makeup savvy and have often found the beauty industry an intimating space. However, the emergence of collaborations with gaming and pop culture brands and industries has piqued my interest and created an accessibility to the beauty and cosmetic space that didn’t feel attainable to me in the past. And with more and more artists like Melissa Croft making their mark on Twitch, and more beauty brands jumping into the game, the intersection of beauty and gaming will only get stronger.