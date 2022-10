Twitch Is For Makeup Too – Just Ask Body Painter Melissa Croft

M.A.C Cosmetics was a pioneer with its Sims 4collaboration in 2020 . But in the last year, brands such as Colourpop, e.l.f., and Besame Cosmetics have created a unique brand and identity through their gaming-inspired collections. And for those who still might not be convinced by the strong ties between beauty and gaming, just look at Colourpop’s Animal Crossing collaboration, which featured eyeshadow pallets, lip tints, and powder blushes featuring Timmy, Tommy, and the rest of your fave characters. The limited edition collection sold out in less than an hour when released back in 2021. Clearly, gamers are eager and willing to get their hands on these products. So why is it only now that the makeup industry is targeting gamers?