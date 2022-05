What Will Beauty Look Like In The Metaverse?

First, what is the metaverse? "It's really helpful to think of the metaverse as a set of digital spaces," explains Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli , a member of Instagram's Creator Marketing team. "Some of them will be immersive, 3D spaces. You can move between them. It allows you to do things that you can't do in the physical world or be with people you can't physically be with. If you think about beauty and shopping online — let's say you shop on Sephora — that's a very two-dimensional e-commerce experience. In the metaverse, in the future, you'll be able to go with a community of people — maybe you grab your friend — and you can try on makeup together."