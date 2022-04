Fuslie Proves Being Yourself Is Never Out Of Character

2021 was a pivotal year, even though she doesn’t see it as one. Last May, Fu was signed by gaming organisation 100 Thieves , and six months later, she was nominated for The Game Awards’ Content Creator of the Year , the only woman in a field of five. Fu didn’t win — Minecraft star Dream took the crown — but she didn't expect to. In fact, she still questions how she made it this far. “My success is always a fluke,” she tells me, mentioning that she often struggles with imposter syndrome. “It's always because of someone else or because these circumstances have lined up to make it so that I'm this way.” Her mind roams. “I don't know why I'm always in this state of feeling like I'm not actually funny enough or good enough or entertaining enough. But yeah…” Fu trails off. “What was the question?”