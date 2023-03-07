No, You Can’t Separate Hogwarts Legacy From J.K. Rowling’s Transphobia

Still, it’s important to remember, this was never just about a game — or even Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling. Twitch streamers are often interrupted by ads. Most of the time, they’re innocuous and that’s just the reality of being a creator of the platform. But when the ads are harmful and offensive and creators have no say in them interrupting their content, the platform becomes a less safe place. It’s why Nikatine stopped posting on YouTube. Creators, she argues, need some level of control about who and what can advertise on their channels. “If ad companies can blacklist creators from their products, why can’t streamers blacklist advertisers?” she asked.