Therapists Shouldn’t Be Posting About Clients On Twitter

Many therapists claim to want to use their platform for the betterment of others but it can be hard to discern who is acting in good faith. Miriam would rather therapists didn’t have an online presence but says: "If their tone is helpful and they truly want to spread a message, that’s different." However, she adds: "A majority seem to be online for the wrong reasons." Moskowitz points out that therapists are as likely as anyone else to fall prey to the attention economy. "[Therapy] is about your place in the world and your traumas, your past. To turn it into this thing that's used for virality is kind of disgusting." It is not hard to imagine a situation where the desire for clicks drives a therapist towards more dubious practices, such as referencing a client on their social media.