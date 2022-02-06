Ask A Therapist: I Moved Away & I’m Lonely. How Do You Meet New Friends In 2022?

Then you want to work out what your goals are in advance. Do you really want to make lots of new connections or are you happy being more introverted, because that’s okay too. If your goal is to want to meet new people, then we've got to look at the technique of exposure, which is getting out there and doing the things that feel uncomfortable but we know will help us reach our goal. You could do that in a graded way, where you start small and then you progress based on different steps you’ve set for yourself, or you can do what we call 'eat the frog', where you launch yourself into a new situation and expose yourself to everything. Typically you realise that it wasn't as bad as it seemed, you just do it in one gulp and then it’s swallowed and that's it.