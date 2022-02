Ask A Therapist: I Moved Away & I’m Lonely. How Do You Meet New Friends In 2022?

There are two potential routes to go down here, depending on how your social life developed before this move. If you've got a history of making connections and you have some solid friendships (which it sounds like you do), then it's quite likely that you're going to bring those same skills and form new friendships. The approach in this case would be to take your time and not set making friends as the goal. Do things that you enjoy, particularly group versions of activities , and incidentally you will make connections. So these should be things that are enjoyable or rewarding or push you in and of themselves. They can also be situations where you can start to form connections and groups often have that effect. Team-based sports or group choirs or even clubs of hobbies you enjoy – a lot more things are opening up to us now the restrictions have softened. So that would be my approach if someone is well versed in the art of people skills and friendship-making.