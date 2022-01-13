We Should All Be Doing Friendship Check-Ins Right Now

How do we know when it’s time to simply let a friendship go? "When the cons of the relationship outweigh the pros," advises Dr Rennalls. "Paying particular attention to the emotional toll that a friendship takes is important. If you notice that a relationship is causing a notable amount of pressure, stress or anxiety on a regular basis, it may be a sign that this relationship is no longer healthy for you. There are questions that you may ask yourself, such as: how energised do I feel when I spend time with this person? Am I more invigorated or am I left feeling drained? How understood do I feel in this relationship? Am I always having to explain myself and my intentions? How safe do I feel in this relationship? Do I speak and act freely or am I cautious, like I’m walking on eggshells? How respected do I feel in this relationship? Am I valued in this relationship or are my thoughts and feelings not considered as worthy? What is the power balance like in this relationship? Do I find myself being in a position of submission or dominance that I do not want or that is not present in other positive relationships?"