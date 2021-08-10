I’m Single, But I Get All The Romance I Need From My Friendships

So often, conversations about dating friends are centred around the risk of losing said friends should things not work out — a valid concern. But I think one reason we’d lose a friendship in a breakup is if our expectations of romantic partners are vastly different from the expectations we have for our friends. We relinquish some responsibility to care for and tend to friends when we draw different yardsticks for their importance. And so where romantic relationships might say “I ensure your safety and express my care because we are together,” a romantic friendship instead says “I ensure your safety and express my care because you are my friend, even if we aren’t together.” The love remains, even if we have to leave the relationship behind.