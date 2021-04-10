I Left London, Moved Home & Started Questioning Everything

Living through the last year without a permanent base has made me focus on building a life less defined by what I do – at least in terms of a traditional nine-to-five – or where I live. A life that makes room for shifts in plans and priorities, rather than ploughing unquestioningly towards teenage or twentysomething goals. With all my belongings in a storage container, I’m free of the clutter that sketches an outline of a person, leaving me to add colour. I don’t want my identity to be restricted to the place I work or the city I live in and I’m focusing on the idea that home can be a concept as well as a physical place, which may be the ultimate millennial self-trickery to sweeten the pill of being unable to buy. Away from the competitive, career-driven environment of the city, I feel freer to pursue other interests.