I Left London, Moved Home & Started Questioning Everything

From everyday squabbles to life-changing decisions, I’ve felt the tug of this dynamic. Looping my arm through my mum’s as we did on the way to school, I drag her along to house viewings, furiously asking what she thinks and shoving property brochures under her nose like an A+ school report. Despite independently navigating London’s murky housing market, I’ve relied on my parents' opinions even though neither of them has any recent experience. I had accepted being unable to get on the property ladder in London but buying back home someday had always felt achievable, given the dramatically lower prices. Thanks to a 7.5% increase in UK house prices, however, my plans have been derailed. A surge in second homeowners and urbanites like myself craving a different way of life has made prices in North Devon soar and demand hugely outweighs supply. The money we’re saving on rent is being sucked up by the 3.74% boom in the area’s house prices. There's a twisted irony here, I'm sure.