Should We Ever Block Lovers & Friends On Social Media?

Once upon a time, before Instagram, if you broke up with someone you likely just didn’t see them again. You were also less exposed to other people because life didn’t centre around an online network constructed from a revolving carousel of titbits of information and fleeting glimpses into other people’s lives. Today, it is easier than ever to disappear someone. Whether you disagree with their political views, feel they have wronged you, are trying to piece a broken heart back together or simply dislike them because they won’t stop posting selfies/cat pictures/hotdog legs. We pathologise behaviour we deem “problematic” by calling it “love bombing”, “ ghosting ” or “submarining”. Boundaries are important but, as trainee psychologist Eleanor Morgan has noted, we are quick to apply labels and, in doing so, distance ourselves from how we actually feel about what has gone down when we feel emotionally damaged by another person’s behaviour.