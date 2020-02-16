It Started With Love Bombing, Then Turned To Abuse

Around the same time, I visited his flat and his bedsheets were stained with blood. He told me that it was period blood from a girl he was seeing prior to me and had always been there, even though I was adamant that I’d never seen it before. He refused to change his bed until I finally gave him a new sheet. If this isn’t bizarre enough, he also started watching videos of people accidentally falling off buildings, finding them hilarious. I know all this must be setting off major alarm bells in your head and honestly, I wish it had in mine. But I could only imagine the pain he was in from losing a partner so young, and he made me believe I had the power to teach him how to love again. So I kept trying and turning a blind eye to all the red flags.