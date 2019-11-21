How To Get Over A Breakup

Breakups are hard. They're an inevitable shock to the system. Breakups change everything you've become accustomed to. There may be so many questions, such as what went wrong, what you could have done differently, and why you weren't good enough. Even if you were the one who ended the relationship, you'll probably have at least a few moments when you miss your ex. At some point, you'll probably wonder if your heart will ever heal from the breakup.
The answer is yes, your heart will eventually heal. Anyone who’s come out the other side of a breakup knows that. But if you’re currently in the trenches of a potent heartbreak, that’s not exactly comforting. We won’t sugarcoat it: The unfortunate truth is that having a broken heart sucks and it’s going to continue to suck — until it doesn’t.
However, the good news is that there really are things you can do to speed the mending of your broken heart and make it a little less painful in the meantime. While science can certainly offer some insight into the best ways to recover from a breakup (and we will get into that), when it comes to mysteries of the heart, it can be useful to cast a wide net. In that vein, we spoke with every expert we could think of, from a neuroscientist to a meditation guru, to get actionable advice every heartbroken person needs to hear.
Click through for healing ideas that help while you’re still waiting for that "until-it-doesn’t" moment.