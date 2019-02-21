These Breakup Books Are The Antidotes To Valentine's Day Fever

Ultimately, that takes time — and reading books is perhaps the best way to pass that time. Breakups are a paradox, in that they feel intensely personal and yet are a near universal experience. Some bright and brilliant minds have sorted through their own experiences with loss, grief, and separation on the page, and their insights are like guiding lights. Of course, maybe you're not in the mood to read more about break-ups. Fear not: Books are also the perfect portable escape from reality.