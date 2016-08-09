3 of 9

Illustrated by Natalia Spotts.

Look at your moving experience as a tremendous exercise in clarity. Because it is. In life, we’re so often asked to compromise, to bend and conform to the wills of others. But setting up a solo space is an amazing opportunity to figure out what the heck it is you really want, not just from your home but from your life. My last move was the most sudden (and stressful) I’ve ever had, but it forced me to learn to be mindful. By slowing down and listening to myself, I realized it was time to make other changes, too. Nine months later, I’ve changed jobs, am far more active, and am all the better for it. So sit back and enjoy the space. (I’m talking about mental space, but if you’re lucky enough to have ample physical space, more power to you!) Ask yourself: How am I feeling? What do I need right now? Listen closely for the answer.