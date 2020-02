Here's the thing I always forget about broken hearts : They hurt. Like, physically. Yes, there's the emotional pain — the sadness and disappointment and fear. But they're often accompanied by real, tangible aches. That comes out in the way we talk about the experience. We describe having a lump in our throats. Being sick to our stomachs. Feeling like there's an elephant on our chests. Even the term itself — "a broken heart" — evokes pain.