The Danger Of Instagram Therapists (& What Real Therapists Think Of Them)

It’s worth noting that many of the accounts mentioned so far in this article are run by verified professionals. Amanda White, for instance, who runs Therapy For Women, is based in the US. So while she’s not subject to the same regulations as British psychotherapists, she is a licensed therapist in America. Nonetheless, the colours and illustrations exhibited on Elisha’s favourite therapy account are typical of Instagram’s wellness culture which, sadly, is all too often typified by the musings of people who categorically are not experts or qualified to give advice in their chosen field. Think people with no financial expertise offering courses in "manifesting money" . Sadly, you don’t have to look far on Instagram to find visually similar but less reputable accounts. They post laconic quotes which say generic things such as "cut toxic people out of your life" with no further guidance or context and are liked hundreds of times over. It might sound good but, at best, it doesn’t really mean anything. At worst, it is an approach to life which lacks any nuance whatsoever and provides no real coping strategies.