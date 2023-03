No, You Can’t Separate Hogwarts Legacy From J.K. Rowling’s Transphobia

Twitch never responded and, after a brief hiatus, Nikatine is back streaming. But, while speaking with R29 Entertainment Director and Twitch host Melissah Yang , she explained that she viewed her campaign as a success. (Though the game has been a hit financially with a staggering 12 million in sales.) An overwhelming amount of media coverage the game received was framed in controversy, bringing more attention to the issue. The conversation became one of morals and ethics , and that is ultimately a net positive result. And even if some gamers took a less active stance in their allyship, choosing not to play the game because they didn’t want to face questions in their Twitch chats (which is not harassment, Nikatine pointed out, like some streamers were quick to claim), the result was that fewer people were publicly supporting the game and that was part of the goal.