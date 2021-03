Rupert Grint Says “Silence” Isn’t An Option In Response To J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments

Rowling has made her transphobia known since 2019, but the essay a year later, coupled with a slew of anti-trans tweets in which she implied that menstruation defines womanhood and conflated sex with gender , was the catalyst that caused her to lose face in the Potterhead community. Soon after, Rowling was met with widespread criticism and backlash from former fans, as well as several stars of the Harry Potter franchise . Others however, have supported her — some sharing her transphobic views ( RIP Hagrid ), and others who don't agree with her, but are specifically against the wave of backlash levelled against her. The most recent addition to the latter camp is Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes , who called the "hatred" from people whose views "differ" from her "disturbing."