Voldemort Actor Doesn’t Understand Backlash Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments

In some situations, what Fiennes had to say might check out. In some situations, people shouldn't be hateful when someone disagrees with them. But, in this situation, many would find Rowling's language to be that which is condemning, hateful, and violent. With the violence and injustice experienced by the trans community, a popular writer like Rowling with millions of followers sharing these sentiments only encourages that discrimination to continue, whether she intends to or not.