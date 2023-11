It’s official. Party season has arrived and with it comes a plethora of excuses to embrace a more maximalist approach to everything from your wardrobe to your makeup . It’s nail art that really comes into its own at this time of year, though. Whether you’ve got an office Christmas party or a cosy evening at the pub with friends, there’s no excuse needed to embrace a riot of glittering metallics , sparkles or a rainbow of jewel tones on your next manicure.